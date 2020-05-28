Zagster ends Roanoke Valley bikeshare program due to coronavirus-related financial woes

ROANOKE, Va. – Zagster has announced that it will pull its bikeshare operations out of Roanoke due to money problems brought on by the pandemic.

According to the company, bikes and stations will start to be removed immediately, with all equipment being removed by June 12. Bikeshare services were suspended on March 26 due to health concerns related to the pandemic.

The Zagster bikeshare program started in May 2017 with 50 bikes and 10 stations, and quickly doubled in size and expanding to Vinton and Salem.

The director of RIDE Solutions, Jeremy Holmes says while the program is coming to an end, he’s hopeful something similar will take its place.

“We know that bikeshare has been a success in the Roanoke Valley, and we also know that the micromobility market will adapt to the post-pandemic economic situation,” said Holmes. "We’re confident that new mobility solutions will arrive that will allow us to revisit bikeshare – or perhaps something more exciting! – in the next few years.”

The rideshare program was part of RIDE Solutions, a commuter services program operated by the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission.