Local extension office creates map to help people stretch their food budget
Map includes information from dozens of locations
ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a new way to help you get the most out of your food budget right now.
The Virginia Cooperative Extension Office in Roanoke has created an interactive map.
It shows you places you can receive discounts with your EBT cards, where you can get free meals and groceries and even where you can find information about cooking and healthy eating.
