Months-long Bedford County drug investigation nets arrest, drug seizure

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Authorities have one man in custody and seized multiple drugs as part of an investigation that’s been happening for more than six months.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joel Lamont Taylor on Thursday while executing a search warrant at his home on Perrowville Road in Forest.

Vice/narcotics investigators, as well as the office’s Tactical Response Team and K-9 units assisted with executing the warrant.

Thursday’s search was the second during the investigation and yielded possible meth, marijuana, several types of pills, heroin and gun, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor faces the following charges:

Distribution of methamphetamine (Two counts)

Possession with the intent to distribute more than 100 grams of meth

Possession of heroin (Schedule I)

Possession of fentanyl (Schedule II)

Possession acetyl fentanyl (Schedule I)

Possession of meth (Schedule II)

Possession of Xanax (Schedule IV)

Possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule I or II drug

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

During the investigation, authorities said there have been multiple traffic stops leading to arrests of wanted individuals, as well as seizing illegal narcotics.

At one point, a stolen vehicle was also recovered coming from the residence.

The investigation remains ongoing.