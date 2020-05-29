Roanoke County releases face covering guidelines for businesses

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Friday is the first day that masks are required statewide in certain areas, and Roanoke County officials want to make sure the policy is clear to local business owners.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the requirement, which went into effect May 29, during Tuesday’s coronavirus update.

Here’s the advice the county is offering to its business owners:

Customers over the age of 10 must wear masks that cover their mouth and nose

People who have a hard time breathing, or another medical condition that would prohibit them from wearing a mask, are not required to wear a face-covering and they are not required to prove or explain their medical condition

For anyone who has questions, the county says to call 1-877-ASK-VDH3, and not the local health department.

In the release, county officials also reminded residents that local law enforcement will not be enforcing the executive order. Enforcement will come from the health department.

