State police asking for tips after shooting in Halifax County
20-year-old man treated, later released with gunshot wound
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Halifax County on Monday morning.
Authorities responded to a report of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle on Sinai Road around 2 a.m.
Officers arrived to find a black 1999 BMW crashed in an embankment off the road.
Police said the driver, a 20-year-old South Boston man, was inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. Someone had shot at the vehicle several times, according to state police.
A gray four-door sedan allegedly pulled up alongside the BMW when the shooting took place, according to state police.
The man was treated for a non-life-threatening injury at Halifax Sentara Hospital. He has since been released.
State police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 434-352-7128 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
