State police asking for tips after shooting in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Halifax County on Monday morning.

Authorities responded to a report of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle on Sinai Road around 2 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a black 1999 BMW crashed in an embankment off the road.

Police said the driver, a 20-year-old South Boston man, was inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. Someone had shot at the vehicle several times, according to state police.

A gray four-door sedan allegedly pulled up alongside the BMW when the shooting took place, according to state police.

The man was treated for a non-life-threatening injury at Halifax Sentara Hospital. He has since been released.

State police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 434-352-7128 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.