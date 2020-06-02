88ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Bassett man found shot, dead inside a car

Body found Tuesday morning

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Henry County, Bassett, Southside, Crime
Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in a car on June 2, 2020 in Henry County
Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in a car on June 2, 2020 in Henry County (BTW21)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in a car on Tuesday morning.

After a 911 call regarding shots fired and a vehicle crash, authorities responded to 205 Erwin Street.

They arrived to find Skyler Derrick Bryant, 20, unresponsive in a 2008 silver Ford Focus and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He appeared to have been shot in the chest, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause and manner of death.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: