Bassett man found shot, dead inside a car

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in a car on Tuesday morning.

After a 911 call regarding shots fired and a vehicle crash, authorities responded to 205 Erwin Street.

They arrived to find Skyler Derrick Bryant, 20, unresponsive in a 2008 silver Ford Focus and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He appeared to have been shot in the chest, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause and manner of death.