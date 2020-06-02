Rockbridge County cardiac arrest victim thanks deputy who saved his life

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A Rockbridge County man who has devoted his life to public emergency management and helping others during crisis found himself needing lifesaving skills.

10 News was the only station there as he met the young man who brought him back to life.

Just two weeks ago, a quiet Saturday morning doing yard work with his wife turned into a day that Robert Foresman would actually never remember.

“I don’t remember going outside and honestly, the next time I woke up was Monday afternoon,” Foresman said.

Everything he can remember, his wife has since told him. That includes who was first to arrive at their house after he collapsed and she called 911.

“The first thing that came to mind was just trying to get there as fast as possible,” said Deputy Daniel Trout, the first person to arrive at the scene.

Trout was 8 minutes away at the sheriff’s office but got to Foresman’s side in just three.

“I saw Mr. Foresman and he was lying face down on the ground and that’s what the call had come out as,” recalled Trout.

When Trout pulled up his house, Foresman wasn't just lying face down. He was dead. No pulse. No breathing.

“I had left this earth and there was no pain,” Foresman said.

Trout started CPR, a critical move.

“That's what's going through your mind is just trying to keep your composure or try to hold until EMS and you can get some help,” Trout said.

More help arrived and flew Foresman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Before heading off for vacation, Trout wanted to check in on Foresman after he spent a week in the hospital recovering.

“In my opinion, that was kind of the moment when I said, ‘okay, this is the true meaning of being a public servant,’” said Trout.

“I owe him my life. I can't ever pay him back. There's nothing I can do to repay him,” said Foresman. “I still feel like I have a lot to accomplish. I have a grandbaby coming in December. I want to be able to see my grandbaby.”

Adding new life to his family, while having a new outlook on his own.