WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam expected to address schools, youth sports in coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon.

Northam will speak at 2 p.m.

During last Thursday’s address, the governor mentioned he would discuss the future of schools and youth sports.

This will be Northam’s first time speaking since violent protests in Richmond and other cities across Virginia.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

The governor is now only be giving coronavirus updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.