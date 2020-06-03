Dollywood, Dollywood’s Splash Country to reopen on June 17
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country are set to reopen in two weeks, just in time for summer fun.
On June 17, the parks will open to the public, but visitors over the age of 3 will have to wear a face mask, with some exceptions.
Below are some of the other measures that will be in place:
- Daily capacity will be limited. Season pass holders must make a reservation and others must buy date-based tickets.
- Face masks will be required for visitors over the age of 3, except while eating, on water park attractions or select coasters at Dollywood.
- Temperature screenings will be taken prior to entry.
- Attraction and dining capacities will be limited to allow guests to physically distance during their visit.
- Physical distancing measures have been put in place, including physically distanced queues, marked barriers and social distancing reminders.
- Additional sanitation measures have been implemented. This includes high touch point areas being cleaned more frequently and providing additional hand sanitizing locations.
