American Red Cross kicks off summer with Spring into Summer Blood Drive

ROANOKE, Va. – American Red Cross wants to go into summer making sure blood is available for anyone who needs it, with its Spring into Summer Blood Drive.

The five-day drive started Monday and ends Friday.

Typically, summer is already a hard time collecting blood because of vacationing and school is out, combine that with the pandemic and the return of non-emergency surgeries, together it creates a critical need for blood on the national level.

Melanie Mitchell, district manager for American Red Cross Southwest Virginia Region said, “There are different parts of our country right now that are still not able to collect at a normal rate so our need continues to go up.”

Another factor is corporate America not back to its self yet.

“Typically we lean on community and corporate America to gets us through and so a lot of what we had to lean on is the community because corporate America is still not quite fully on board,” said Mitchell.

The goal is to collect at least 30 units a blood a day so a total of 150 units. According to the Red Cross, a single car accident victim can require as much as 100 units of blood.

The blood drive is noon to 6 p.m. at the Roanoke chapter location, 352 Church Avenue SW, Roanoke, VA 24012.

To give you have to make an appointment here.