One man dead after crash in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A 45-year-old man died after a car crash in Amherst County on Wednesday, according to the Virginia State Police.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on South Amherst Highway (BUS 29).

A 2010 Toyota Corolla was headed north when it crossed the center line and hit a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck head-on, according to state police.

The driver of the Corolla, Franklin Hall, Jr., 45, of Monroe, Va., died at the scene, according to state police.

Police said it was unclear whether or not Hall was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge, Raymond Deal, Jr., 63, of Madison Heights, Va., was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.