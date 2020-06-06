Clinic that helps children with autism expands to New River Valley

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A business helping children with autism grow in communication is expanding to the New River Valley.

ABC's of Applied Behavior Analysis opened in Salem in 2014, helping to meet a growing need for resources for children with autism.

Staff said they always have a waitlist of anywhere from eight months to two years, so expanding to Wytheville will help with demand.

“We have also had many families move their entire life, uproot their whole family and have to move to the Roanoke Valley area because they don't have services where they lived,” said Jude Gullion, ABC's of Applied Behavior Analysis staff.

The new location in Wytheville is officially open for referrals.