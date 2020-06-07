UPDATE: Roanoke police investigating early morning shooting

Roanoke – A man was shot multiple times overnight in Roanoke while in the parking lot of Legends Sports Bar, in the 2800 block of Williamson Road NW.

According to police, the shooting happened just after midnight. 10 News was on scene when the man was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS. Just moments after the man was found shot, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle nearby, but police say the two incidents are not related.

Read the original story here.

Roanoke City Police say all parties involved have been identified, but the investigation is ongoing.

As of noon Sunday, no charges have been filed. Police have not released the condition of the shooting victim.

Roanoke City Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call (540)344-8500.