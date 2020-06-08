83ºF

Covington community prays for police during vigil

One deputy moved to tears by gesture

Lindsey Ward, Anchor

Dozens spontaneously lay hands on those in uniform at a weekend prayer vigil in Covington.
COVINGTON, Va. – Dozens spontaneously laid their hands on those in uniform at a weekend prayer vigil in Covington.

Organizers of “Be the Bridge” called all officers forward for prayer.

Immediately, the crowd started following them and laid hands on them as the pastor prayed for their protection.

One deputy told 10 News he was so touched by the outpouring of love toward law enforcement that he was moved to tears.

