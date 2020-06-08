Rt. 616 in Franklin County closed after driver under the influence swerves to miss deer, hits utility pole
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Rt. 616 in Franklin County remains closed after a driver, who was under the influence at the time of the crash, swerved to miss a deer and hit a utility pole, according to Virginia State Police.
Authorities say the call for the crash came in around 11:54 p.m. Sunday. As of 5:30 a.m., the road remains closed and authorities say it is not expected to be open for at least another two hours.
No injuries were reported, according to state police.
