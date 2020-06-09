81ºF

IRS warns against coronavirus fraud, other scams

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The IRS is reminding taxpayers to be on the lookout for coronavirus fraud and other scams.

According to a release from the IRS, criminals continue to use the coronavirus relief payments as a cover to steal personal information and money.

Below are some coronavirus schemes the IRS is urging taxpayers to look out for:

  • Using relief payments as a cover to get personal information and money
  • Selling fake at-home test kits
  • Selling fake cures, vaccines, pills and advice
  • Selling large quantities of medical supplies through fake shops, websites, social media accounts and email addresses
  • Setting up fake charities
  • Offering opportunities to invest early in companies working on a vaccine for the disease
  • Phishing scams using emails, letters, texts and links

Scams should be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or submitted through the web complaint form.

