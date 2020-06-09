IRS warns against coronavirus fraud, other scams
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The IRS is reminding taxpayers to be on the lookout for coronavirus fraud and other scams.
According to a release from the IRS, criminals continue to use the coronavirus relief payments as a cover to steal personal information and money.
Below are some coronavirus schemes the IRS is urging taxpayers to look out for:
- Using relief payments as a cover to get personal information and money
- Selling fake at-home test kits
- Selling fake cures, vaccines, pills and advice
- Selling large quantities of medical supplies through fake shops, websites, social media accounts and email addresses
- Setting up fake charities
- Offering opportunities to invest early in companies working on a vaccine for the disease
- Phishing scams using emails, letters, texts and links
Scams should be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or submitted through the web complaint form.
