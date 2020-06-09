IRS warns against coronavirus fraud, other scams

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The IRS is reminding taxpayers to be on the lookout for coronavirus fraud and other scams.

According to a release from the IRS, criminals continue to use the coronavirus relief payments as a cover to steal personal information and money.

Below are some coronavirus schemes the IRS is urging taxpayers to look out for:

Using relief payments as a cover to get personal information and money

Selling fake at-home test kits

Selling fake cures, vaccines, pills and advice

Selling large quantities of medical supplies through fake shops, websites, social media accounts and email addresses

Setting up fake charities

Offering opportunities to invest early in companies working on a vaccine for the disease

Phishing scams using emails, letters, texts and links

Scams should be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or submitted through the web complaint form.