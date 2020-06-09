WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam expected to talk about reopening schools in coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon.

During his 2 p.m. address, Northam is expected to address the reopening of Virginia’s public schools, which have been closed to in-person learning since March 16

As of Tuesday, there are 51,738 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 1,496 people have died.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

The governor is now only be giving coronavirus updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.