WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam expected to talk about reopening schools in coronavirus update
Governor to speak at 2 p.m. Livestream player will be added before he begins.
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon.
During his 2 p.m. address, Northam is expected to address the reopening of Virginia’s public schools, which have been closed to in-person learning since March 16
As of Tuesday, there are 51,738 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 1,496 people have died.
[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]
The governor is now only be giving coronavirus updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
