WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam expected to talk about reopening schools in coronavirus update

Governor to speak at 2 p.m. Livestream player will be added before he begins.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam addressing Virginians on June 2, 2020. (WSLS 10)

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon.

During his 2 p.m. address, Northam is expected to address the reopening of Virginia’s public schools, which have been closed to in-person learning since March 16

As of Tuesday, there are 51,738 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 1,496 people have died.

The governor is now only be giving coronavirus updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

