Authorities investigating cause of Roanoke County house fire

VINTON, Va. – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a Roanoke County home Wednesday morning.

According to county officials, crews responded to the home in the 400 block of 8th Street in Vinton around 2:15 a.m. after a neighbor called 911.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames inside the unoccupied, one-story home. Authorities say it took about 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a cause. An estimate on damage will be released at a later time.