Harvester Performance Center to resume outdoor concerts next month
Plans in place to try to prevent spread of coronavirus during events
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – If you’ve been waiting for local outdoor concerts to return, you won’t have to wait much longer.
The Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount has several events planned in July.
According to the venue’s Facebook page, the first show will be July 3 with Tin Can Locomotive.
Seating will be arranged to try to keep people 6 feet apart.
