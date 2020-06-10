Lynchburg kids start ‘Lemonade for all Shades’ hoping stand creates safe space

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A lemonade stand on Early Street and Rivermont Avenue in Lynchburg is a family affair.

Every summer, Lauren Polley the oldest, her younger sister, London, and little brother Ace sell lemonade along Rivermont Avenue.

For the first time this summer, the siblings are sending a new message offering $1 ‘Lemonade for all Shades.’

“People just need like a safe space, like time and space to drink some lemonade and enjoy themselves,” Lauren said.

Lauren’s mother, Nina Polley, said she’s always been open and honest with her kids about racial divide and the current protests surrounding George Floyd’s death.

“It’s not something they’re new to the conversation. So, by this point they’re feeling the pain,” Nina Polley said.

Polley told 10 News she and her daughter Lauren were a part of the peaceful protest near Fifth and Federal streets last Sunday but when things took a turn, she allowed her to watch from a safe distance and explained why.

She said this stand allows Lauren to protest in her own way.

“So, we decided to do this to kind of have her, allow them to have a safe place for what’s going on without being a part of the action but still being able to have their voice heard,” Nina Polley said.

Neighbors in the area are supporting the inclusive idea, including Lynchburg police officers who stopped by to get a taste.

“It’s awesome to see people outside supporting the community and also sending a good message at the same time,” said neighbor Demetrius Alexander.

“I think we see a lot of negative stuff on TV and for us to be on TV talking and showing positive sides of the world a great encouragement for everybody,” Lauren said.

The Polley kids will donate 10% of their proceeds to the YWCA in Lynchburg.