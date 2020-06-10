Roanoke College releases plan for fall semester
ROANOKE, Va. – Things will look a little different for Roanoke College students this upcoming semester.
According to a letter from university president Mike Maxey, classes will start early this year, with students moving on campus in mid-August. There will also be no fall break, and classes will end before Thanksgiving.
Below is the schedule released by Roanoke College:
- Saturday, Aug. 15: New student Move-In Day
- Monday, Aug. 17: Returning student Move-In Day Wednesday, Aug. 19 First day of classes
- Month of October: Classes through the month. No Fall Break.
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: Last day of classes for the fall semester
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: Reading Day Nov. 19-21, 23-24 Exams
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: Students return home (or sooner based on exam schedule)
- Thursday, Nov. 26: Thanksgiving
College officials say they are still finalizing the RC Returns to Campus: Health and Safety Protocols with public health experts, which will have more details regarding those protocols.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.