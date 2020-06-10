Roanoke crews extinguish house fire

ROANOKE, Va. – No one is hurt after a house fire in Roanoke on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire, which was in the 1600 block of Melrose Avenue NW, was at a boarded-up home, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

At 4:30pm, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1600 block of Melrose Ave NW for a fire, originally thought to be the 1700 block. Units arrived to find a boarded up residential structure with heavy smoke showing. No injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/4I3D0TYRqD — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) June 10, 2020

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home.

Upon an initial search of the house, no one was inside of it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.