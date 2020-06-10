82ºF

Roanoke crews extinguish house fire

Fire in the 1600 block of Melrose Avenue

Shayne Dwyer, Reporter

House fire in the 1600 block of Melrose Avenue on June 10, 2020
House fire in the 1600 block of Melrose Avenue on June 10, 2020 (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – No one is hurt after a house fire in Roanoke on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire, which was in the 1600 block of Melrose Avenue NW, was at a boarded-up home, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home.

Upon an initial search of the house, no one was inside of it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

