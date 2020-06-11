Bring Girl Scouts camps home with new virtual subscription boxes

ROANOKE, Va. – From cooking over a campfire to getting involved in the community, Girl Scouts are continuing programming online through virtual subscription boxes.

Nikki Williams, Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council CEO tells 10 News these boxes represent some of the summer camps they would typically have in person.

There’s a total of three virtual boxes. One box for June which focuses on backyard fun like camping, then there’s July which is all about STEM and August which is centered on community involvement.

“It comes virtually to them with each week worked out for them and directions and list of projects they can do for the entire family to engage in Girl Scouting,” said Williams.

You don’t have to subscribe to all three months, but it is free.

Another plus is it’s not just for members, any girl K-12 can participate.

“We want to make sure that while schools may be closed and other activities are closed that everyone understands that Girl Scouts is not closed. We are still here, we are still active, we’ll find ways to make sure that these girls have activities and experiences to really understand what Girl Scouts is about and what it means," said Williams.

If families decide to get their daughter involved in Girl Scouts once troops start meeting again, Williams said there are financial assistance programs for those who may have a hard time covering costs.

The subscription boxes are for girls K-12 all over the country even some places outside the U.S.

To subscribe, click here.