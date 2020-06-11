Man hospitalized after stabbing at Roanoke apartment complex
ROANOKE, Va. – Police say a man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed Thursday morning at a Roanoke apartment complex.
Officers were dispatched to Terrace Apartments on Maiden Lane around 3:15 a.m. in response to the incident, according to the police department.
Authorities say they do not have information on a suspect at this time.
This incident is an active investigation.
