73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Man hospitalized after stabbing at Roanoke apartment complex

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Crime
photo

ROANOKE, Va. – Police say a man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed Thursday morning at a Roanoke apartment complex.

Officers were dispatched to Terrace Apartments on Maiden Lane around 3:15 a.m. in response to the incident, according to the police department.

Authorities say they do not have information on a suspect at this time.

This incident is an active investigation.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: