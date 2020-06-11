WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives June 11 coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is giving an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus on Thursday afternoon.

During Tuesday’s 2 p.m. address, he addressed the reopening of Virginia’s public schools, which have been closed to in-person learning since March 16.

As of Tuesday, there are 52,647 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 1,514 people have died.

The governor is now only be giving coronavirus updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.