WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gives June 11 coronavirus update
Governor scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is giving an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus on Thursday afternoon.
During Tuesday’s 2 p.m. address, he addressed the reopening of Virginia’s public schools, which have been closed to in-person learning since March 16.
As of Tuesday, there are 52,647 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 1,514 people have died.
[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]
The governor is now only be giving coronavirus updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
