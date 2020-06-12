Discounted rates offered at ‘The Waltons’-inspired bed and breakfast in Virginia

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Step back in time, slow down and socially distance at a discounted price.

The owner of a bed and breakfast inspired by “The Waltons” is offering overnight stays at a reduced rate.

The look-a-like in Nelson County opened to the public last fall.

'The Waltons' themed bed and breakfast in Nelson County (John & Olivia's Bed & Breakfast)

However, it has sat empty during the pandemic until it reopened during the first week of June.

The owner said she had to refund more than $10,000 to customers who had booked before the virus.

“I do feel like I'm starting to make a nice recovery. People want to come here, they're excited and they're happy about it and it's nice and calm and quiet and peaceful here, but, you know, it was devastating at first,” said Carole Johnson, owner of John and Olivia’s Bed and Breakfast.

Johnson is offering the discount for the rest of 2020.