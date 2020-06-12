64ºF

Negotiations underway between Montgomery County authorities and man barricaded inside home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities in Montgomery County say they are currently negotiating with a man who barricaded himself inside a home.

When deputies arrived at the home in the 3700 block of Childress Road in the Riner area on Thursday to respond to a domestic incident, they say the man shot at them. They say they returned fire, but that no deputies were hurt.

According to the sheriff’s office, there is no threat to the public.

