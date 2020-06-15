Carilion starts allowing visitors for certain patients

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Tuesday, certain patients at Carilion will be allowed to have visitors.

Carilion plans to release visitor guidelines in phases over the next month.

Below are the guidelines set to be introduced on Tuesday:

Patients undergoing outpatient operations are allowed to have one visitor, and there are no household member restrictions. Previously, visitors had to be household members.

Inpatient patients are allowed one visitor per patient per day.

Obstetric patients are allowed one visitor and one labor support person. The labor support person, like a doula, must leave following the delivery.

On June 24, outpatient and specialty patients will be allowed to have one visitor at clinics and urgent care.

The rollout of these guidelines, which started on June 10, is the first time visitor policies have been released since the restrictions were put in place in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials say the plan to introduce these guidelines is contingent on the status of the pandemic in our region.

All Carilion visitors will still have to go through a screening process before entering the hospital and all will be required to wear a mask while inside the building.