23-year-old woman arrested for carjacking, assault in Radford

RADFORD, Va. – A 23-year-old woman is facing charges after authorities say she stole a car after assaulting someone.

According to the Radford Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Second Street on Friday in Radford for a report of a stolen car.

Officers say they spoke with a man who works at a local rental car company, who said that 23-year-old Abigail Klink of Freedom, New York had tried to lease a car after saying her car broke down in Radford.

Klink’s contract was denied, so the man says he gave her a ride, which is when Klink reportedly assaulted the employee. He told police that she leaned over the center console, put the car in park and hit him twice in the head.

The victim says a fight broke out and his phone was damaged, but he was successfully able to get out of the car while Klink drove away.

Authorities say they found Klink with her broken-down car and she was arrested for carjacking, grand larceny, destruction of private property and assault and battery.

Klink is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond, and police say the stolen car has been returned.