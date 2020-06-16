Camouflaged man steals more than $6,600 in items from Franklin County store

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Authorities in Franklin County are investigating after they said a man broke into a local shop and took more than $6,600 worth of items.

It happened over the weekend at the Exchange Milling Company on Franklin Street in Rocky Mount, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video shows a man entering the shop around 10 p.m. and taking clothes, boots and other items that total more than $6,600.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with possible information to call 540-483-3000.