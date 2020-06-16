Lynchburg Police Department takes steps to address reform

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Effective immediately, Lynchburg police officers can no longer use a chokehold or restrain someone by their neck to arrest them. It’s a policy the department said it had in place already, but the chief wants to put it in writing.

“Right now, we’re listening. We’re seeking to understand,” said Carrie Dungan, community relations coordinator for the Lynchburg Police Department.

All officers, including detectives, tactical and crisis negotiation team members must wear and have their body cameras on when engaging with the public.

Also effective immediately, every officer has the duty to intervene and report another officer should they be breaking protocol.

“Make sure that something like what happened in Minneapolis and the other events like that don’t happen here at the Lynchburg Police Department, and that will not be tolerated,” Dungan said.

Before coming to this decision, the chief and his staff spent about three hours speaking with members of the Community Policing Advisory Group.

It’s a volunteer group made up of community members of different races and backgrounds.

“I think it was a good time for this to take place,” said CPAG member Ramona Battle.

Battle has been a CPAG member since it started 5 years ago. She was a part of the recent conversation with the police department.

“They’re trying to be more transparent. I think that they’re really trying to connect with the community at large,” Battle said.

Connecting with the community at large is an important goal for the department.

"We want to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to show our community that they can trust us,” Dungan said.

In the past, Lynchburg police have only released body cam footage after a trial or when an investigation has ended.

10 News asked would they consider changing this policy in the future and releasing the footage earlier.

We’re told this is something they are still discussing as a department and with CPAG to see what’s best for the community.