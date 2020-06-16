Roanoke City Council considers removing Confederate monument

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City leaders could remove a Confederate monument downtown within the next few months.

Council members discussed removing the Robert E. Lee monument put in place in 1960 during Monday’s city council meeting.

They will have to discuss removing the monument in July at their next council meeting and schedule a public hearing after that where everyone is welcome to voice opinions.

“There will indeed be the opportunity for folks that support that and folks that disagree with that to attend the public hearing and participate in that," said Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell.

After the public hearing, council would have to follow some other state guidelines to remove the monument.

The earliest the monument could be taken down would be in late August or September.