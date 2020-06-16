What’s News Today: Trooper shortage, Mast General Store preview

ROANOKE, Va. – Vinton Town Council could approve the town's budget tonight. It's anticipating revenues of $11.7 million, which is a decrease of 4.4 percent, due to the impact of COVID-19. Town Council is also expected to vote on a resolution, supporting the reopening of Rosie's Gaming Emporium. The town says Rosie's generates around $30,000 a month in tax revenue for the town and supports around 100 jobs.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will get a briefing today from Virginia State Police on trooper staffing. Earlier this year, the board expressed concern over a statewide shortage of troopers, citing possible fatigue and response wait times.

You have until 5 p.m. today to request an absentee ballot for next week’s election. Primaries are taking place to determine who will be on November’s ballot. The election was originally scheduled to take place earlier this month, but was delayed by Governor Northam due to COVID-19.

We will get a look inside the new Mast General Store today. It is going in the old Heironimus Store on Jefferson Street in downtown Roanoke. The store will open to the public on Wednesday. It will employ 23 people, nine of them full-time workers. We will give you a look inside tonight on 10 News starting at 5 p.m.