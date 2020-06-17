60ºF

Flash flooding closes roads across Southwest, Central Virginia

Remember, turn around, don’t drown

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Screenshot of VDOT map of weather-related closures taken at 12:11 p.m. on June 17, 2020.
ROANOKE, Va. – Heavy rain Wednesday has led to many road closures across Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has a list of these numerous closures that are caused by flooding, downed trees or other reasons.

Click here to see the list of which roads are currently closed

In Botetourt County, evacuations are underway as a precautionary measure.

