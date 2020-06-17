Flash flooding closes roads across Southwest, Central Virginia
Remember, turn around, don’t drown
ROANOKE, Va. – Heavy rain Wednesday has led to many road closures across Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has a list of these numerous closures that are caused by flooding, downed trees or other reasons.
Click here to see the list of which roads are currently closed
In Botetourt County, evacuations are underway as a precautionary measure.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.