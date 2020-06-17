Roanoke City leaders support governor’s goal of making Juneteenth a state holiday

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City leaders said they support Gov. Ralph Northam’s move to make Juneteenth a state holiday and would like to make it an official holiday in the Star City, too.

Vice Mayor Joe Cobb told 10 News in an email: “I support the Governor’s decision wholeheartedly. We would need to take some steps to add it locally, which I would support.”

Councilman Bill Bestpitch also expressed his support in an email to 10 News: “I would support conforming to the state’s practice if they make it an annual holiday, and I hope they will.”

Roanoke City adopts a schedule of holidays every year. Those holidays can change from year to year with council’s approval because sometimes there are overtime costs that need to be considered.

In a statement to 10 News, City Manager Bob Cowell wrote:

“Action by Council cannot obviously occur for this year’s Juneteenth Celebration, but may certainly be part of the conversation as the schedule is set for 2021. Unless there are any impacts upon the courts or State-funded positions, I am unaware of any local steps that are required, based on the decision the Governor made yesterday.”