‘We want to be very careful': Carilion implements new guidelines as procedures, policies expand

ROANOKE, Va. – As hospitals begin to loosen coronavirus restrictions, we're getting an inside look at the steps Carilion is taking to keep you safe.

With hospitals worldwide forced to make dramatic changes because of the coronavirus, leaders at Carilion decided their approach would be better safe than sorry.

“We saw the writing on the wall. We saw that this was the right thing to do,” said Dr. Michael Nussbaum, Carilion senior vice president and chair of the department of surgery.

In March, Carilion implemented strict guidelines like pausing all elective procedures and banning visitors.

“I think we did a good job in convincing people that they didn’t have to come to the hospital,” Nussbaum said.

Now, those nonessential operations are back, as are limited visitors. Nussbaum is asking patients to come back too.

“We feel that it’s extremely safe for patients to come back in and have those operations that we delayed back in March,” Nussbaum said.

New guidelines start at the door at Roanoke Memorial Hospital with required face masks and health screenings. People are asked a series of questions followed by a temperature check.

“We want to be very careful,” Nussbaum said.

Employees are wearing face masks and face shields at times, and social distancing is enforced in waiting rooms and elevators. Workers are cleaning extensively.

Operating rooms are now back to 90% capacity. Patients must self-isolate days before surgery and test negative for COVID-19.

It’s a phased approach to getting back on track, navigating a new normal for health care during a health crisis.

“It’s still not back to normal. I don’t think we’re going to be back to normal for a long time,” Nussbaum said.

Nussbaum said they’re keeping a close eye on surges happening in other states and will go back to tighter restrictions if necessary.