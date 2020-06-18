WATCH LIVE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to give Phase 3 details in June 18 coronavirus update
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus on Thursday afternoon.
During his address, he will provide more details about what Phase 3 will look like in Virginia.
On Tuesday, he announced that Phase 3 would not begin this week.
Also on Tuesday, the governor, joined musician and Virginia native, Pharrell Williams, announced his plan to make Juneteenth a state holiday in Virginia.
As of Thursday, there are 56,238 coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 1,586 people have died.
The governor is now only be giving coronavirus updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
