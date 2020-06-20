Starr Hill Brewery opens in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Star Hill Brewery has finally opened its new Lynchburg location.

About 90 people have already made reservations to explore the Starr Hill on Main brewery downtown.

Starr Hill announced the new expansion last fall.

We're told customers have been waiting for months to taste the 27 different beers they have.

“There’s been a lot of interest a lot of excitement, enthusiasm from the community here, downtown Lynchburg, we’re excited to be opening up down here,” said general manager Dan Power.

Saturday’s hours are 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. They’re open during the week from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.