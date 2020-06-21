82ºF

A rollover wreck in Roanoke County sends passengers to the hospital

Taylor Kelso, Producer

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

ROANOKE CO., Va. – According to Roanoke County emergency officials, a rollover accident happened Sunday afternoon along 220 South Bound.

Authorities say the accident did send passengers to the hospital, 10 news is working to find out how many.

