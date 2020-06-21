A rollover wreck in Roanoke County sends passengers to the hospital

ROANOKE CO., Va. – According to Roanoke County emergency officials, a rollover accident happened Sunday afternoon along 220 South Bound.
Authorities say the accident did send passengers to the hospital, 10 news is working to find out how many.
ROANOKE CO., Va. – According to Roanoke County emergency officials, a rollover accident happened Sunday afternoon along 220 South Bound.
Authorities say the accident did send passengers to the hospital, 10 news is working to find out how many.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.