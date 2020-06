(Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Police are in a standoff with a suspect barricaded inside a home in northwest Roanoke.

The home is on Edinburgh Dr. near the intersection with Grandview Ave.

A Roanoke Police Department spokesperson told 10 News officers are attempting to serve felony warrants on the suspect.

Officers believe the man is armed.

Stay with 10 News for updates on this developing story.