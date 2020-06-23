Man dead after fatal Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after a crash in Pittsylvania County early Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Route 58, just east of Route 876. According to police, the driver of the truck was going west when he ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, then crossed the center line and ran off the right side of the road.

The driver, Lee Bernard, 62, of Gretna, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to police. Authorities say he died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.