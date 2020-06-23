Radford police chief creates advisory panel to build trust with community

RADFORD, Va. – Radford's police chief is taking action to build better relationships with the community.

Chief Jeff Dodson is forming an advisory panel with the goal of maintaining and improving community trust.

The panel will be comprised of about 15 diverse stakeholders.

Dodson said the idea has been in the works for several months, but really took off in light of recent events.

The panel will work with the department on various initiatives and give feedback on policing practices to better serve the community.

“My ultimate goal to the citizens is to deliver the best police service that we can, so if we don’t have some feedback or ideas from the citizens, I think that’s hard to gauge,” Dodson said.

The panel is expected to be up and running by mid-July.