Radford woman kicks out window screen to escape after boyfriend attacks, police say

RADFORD, Va. – A 23-year-old man is in jail, facing multiple charges after authorities say he attacked his girlfriend on Monday night.

At 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Third Avenue to investigate a reported domestic assault.

They arrived to find a woman who had been hit multiple times by her live-in boyfriend, pinned to the ground and was physically kept from being able to leave the residence or call 911, according to police.

Before authorities arrived, she was able to escape by kicking out a bedroom window screen, leaving the residence and asking a passerby for help, according to police..

She was treated by first responders at the scene for minor injuries.

Her boyfriend, Travis Nelson Robson, is charged with:

Abduction

Domestic assault

interfering with access to emergency services

Intoxication in public

Police said he was treated and released at New River Valley Medical Center after being bit by the couple’s dog during the incident.

He’s now being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.