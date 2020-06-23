Summer camps set to reopen with a new look in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Not only parents, but children are ready to get out of the house!

Now, the little ones are getting some deserved fun away from home in Blacksburg as summer camp is back next month.

Blacksburg’s Parks and Recreation summer camp programs begin July 6 and registration begins this Friday at 9 a.m.

While the feel of summer camp will be the same, the department’s assistant director, Josh Sharitz, said things will look different.

As far as masks go, children will be required to wear them when appropriate.

Summer programs that typically use smaller rooms, art and science, will now move to larger spaces to ensure social distancing.

The little ones will not only pause for bathroom breaks, but hand-washing breaks as well.

“We’re having to change the way we think about summer camps,” said Sharitz. “Typically in the past, maybe it’s been a free-for-all, so to speak. The way we’re operating now is we’re trying to break them up in smaller groups to spread them out. We’re also going with every hour - 10 minutes of cleaning [and] asking the kids to participate in some of that. They’re cleaning up their mess from art camp or cleaning off their equipment from sports camp or the science camp.”

The summer programs will run July 6-August 12.

For more information, visit their website.