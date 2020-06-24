Roanoke cycle gym asks ‘Can We Talk?’ about race

ROANOKE, VA. – On Tuesday night, a few dozen people gathered in downtown Roanoke to find common ground between different races.

Dina Hackley-Hunt led the conversation dubbed “Can We Talk?”

People gathered around with masks and a plate of food to learn about how they can be better allies in the fight for racial justice.

Hustle/Haven is a cycle studio that hosted the event as part of their monthly thought-provoking happy hours.

Founder London Ray-Dykstra said these are conversations that need to be had.

“We’re starting a dialogue between black people and white people so that we can have a conversation with each other, because I believe there are a lot of people, especially white people, that are afraid to say anything because they’re afraid to say the wrong thing,” Ray-Dykstra said.

She added she’s fortunate to have this platform and wants to make sure everyone has a voice at the table.