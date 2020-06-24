78ºF

Valley Metro to resume fare collection July 1

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting next Wednesday, bus riders in Roanoke will be charged bus fare again.

Riders have been asked to adhere to the following rules when on the bus:

  • The use of face coverings or masks is required
  • If you are sick, avoid public transportation
  • Front seats in all transit buses are closed to provide for social distancing between passengers and bus operators
  • Passenger capacity is limited to 15 passengers per bus (extra buses are strategically placed in service to handle overcapacity issues, when available)
  • Passengers are required to exit the bus from the rear doors
  • Passengers are encouraged to limit contact with the bus operator
  • Signage placed on all buses encouraging behaviors as prescribed by the CDC
  • Enhanced cleaning of the buses at night and during operating hours (when possible)

