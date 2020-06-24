Valley Metro to resume fare collection July 1

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting next Wednesday, bus riders in Roanoke will be charged bus fare again.
Riders have been asked to adhere to the following rules when on the bus:
- The use of face coverings or masks is required
- If you are sick, avoid public transportation
- Front seats in all transit buses are closed to provide for social distancing between passengers and bus operators
- Passenger capacity is limited to 15 passengers per bus (extra buses are strategically placed in service to handle overcapacity issues, when available)
- Passengers are required to exit the bus from the rear doors
- Passengers are encouraged to limit contact with the bus operator
- Signage placed on all buses encouraging behaviors as prescribed by the CDC
- Enhanced cleaning of the buses at night and during operating hours (when possible)