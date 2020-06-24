Valley Metro to resume fare collection July 1

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting next Wednesday, bus riders in Roanoke will be charged bus fare again.

Riders have been asked to adhere to the following rules when on the bus:

The use of face coverings or masks is required

If you are sick, avoid public transportation

Front seats in all transit buses are closed to provide for social distancing between passengers and bus operators

Passenger capacity is limited to 15 passengers per bus (extra buses are strategically placed in service to handle overcapacity issues, when available)

Passengers are required to exit the bus from the rear doors

Passengers are encouraged to limit contact with the bus operator

Signage placed on all buses encouraging behaviors as prescribed by the CDC