One dead, four injured after Campbell County crash

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead and three others are hurt after a crash in Campbell County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 7300 block of Wards Road when the car ran off the road and down an embankment.

The driver and three passengers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and officers say a fourth passenger was partially ejected and died at the scene.

The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team is helping with the ongoing crash investigation.

