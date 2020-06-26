66ºF

Community members, police officers break ground on new playground in Lynchburg

Nonprofit No Walls Group constructing basketball court, swing sets on Oak, Tulip Streets

Magdala Louissaint, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new playground is coming to one Lynchburg neighborhood, and police want kids in the area to know the department supports them.

No Walls Group, a nonprofit organization in the Hill City, has adopted families on Oak and Tulip Streets in the White Rock neighborhood.

Members of the group, the police chief and other officers helped break ground in a lot that will soon become a park with swings and a basketball court.

“And we want them to know that they got a place in the area that the kids can play at and be safe and they don’t have to go all the way across town to another park,” said board of directors member James Coleman.

The group hopes to finish the playground in six to eight weeks.

