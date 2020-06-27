Rocky Mount man goes to store for hot dogs, leaves with $100,000 winning lottery ticket

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A local man got more than he bargained for after a trip to the Ravens Country Store in Rocky Mount.

Girard Forry stopped in to buy some hot dogs, and picked up a lottery ticket while he was there.

The next day he checked the winning numbers, and to his surprise, saw that he won $100,000.

“I’m not an excitable person. But I was pleasantly surprised...I told my wife. She was very excited,” Forry told the Virginia Lottery.

Forry said he has no immediate plans for his winnings, according to Virginia Lottery.

The winning ticket was played in Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 games.