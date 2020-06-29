Bedford County mom pushes for antibody testing in children

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County mother is encouraging parents to get antibody tests for their children if they were sick in late winter or early spring of this year.

While she showed no symptoms of the virus, all four of her kids were extremely sick back in late February. (Stephanie Joachim)

Stephanie Joachim says she got a test and was shocked to find out she had recovered from COVID-19.

While she showed no symptoms, all four of her kids were extremely sick back in late February.

“It got to the point where my oldest son had missed two weeks of school due to what we were told, ‘oh, it’s just a virus, it’s a respiratory illness.’” All four of my kids ended up on breathing treatments, inhalers, nebulizers, rounds of steroids, different things like that,” Joachim said.

She says other parents have reached out asking questions, saying they are also planning to have their children tested.